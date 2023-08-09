What Has To Happen?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Much Worse Does It Have To Get?
* You know things are changing when libs start sounding like conservatives.
* Liberalism is a [dystopian] world devoid of consequences.
* When the consequences happen, libs lose their sh!t — and play stupid.
* All politics are local.
* Things are not bad enough yet, but we’re getting there.
* Unfortunately, you’re running out of time in a lot of blue cities/states.
* Get out if you can; fight somewhere else with a tactical advantage.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 9 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v35xuo6-cocaine-dirty-money-and-the-bidens-ep.-2063-08092023.html