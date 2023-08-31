Enduring Soldiers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 29th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle preaches an important message about enduring as a soldier of God. We must be diligent soldiers in this spiritual war and add to our faith as described in 2 Peter 1:1-11. Our endurance is to serve the Lord Jesus Christ and receive a crown of life that shall not perish (James 1:12).
"Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ." 2 Timothy 2:3