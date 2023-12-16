Make Christianity Brave Again

Christianity must awaken to the reality of the Satanic world and embrace the Second Amendment as the means by which ordinary people have the power to keep the psychopaths in check. God's Kingdom of true love is the Rod of Iron Kingdom centred on the restored families the true lineage of God and the Constitution of Cheon Il Guk (God's Kingdom).
