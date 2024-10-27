Israeli forces raid Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital, detain staff & patients - murders the son of hospital director

Israeli forces raid Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital, detain staff and patients

Israeli forces have raided Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza—one of the last functioning medical facilities in the north of the strip. They detained staff, patients, and destroyed much of the facility. The World Health Organization says it has now re-established contact with its staff after losing communication during the siege.

Adding from the short video of the hospital doctor grieving:

ISRAEL MURDERS DOCTOR'S SON FOR REFUSING TO ABANDON PATIENTS - Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya succumbs to grief and breaks down in tears (1st video) while praying over son Ibrahim's (pictured) corpse, as IDF exacts revenge on him, killing son over dad's brave refusal to bow down to occupation's orders to shut up and leave his patients under mercy of IDF savages.

Israeli troops eventually forced Dr. Hussam to evacuate after repeated threats, laying siege on hospital for almost 2 days, during which they wreaked havoc, kidnapping staff and patients, destroying beds and medical equipment (3rd), and murdering civilians before withdrawing.

Palestinian journalist reports more than 40 civilians were left to bleed to death for several hours at Kamal Adwan, as IDF inflicts countless massacres on civilians of doomed north Gaza .







