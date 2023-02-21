Alex Thomson: Both East & West Are Interested in WW3 or an Eternal Penumbra of Doomsday

Former GCHQ Officer Alex Thomson discusses the Anglo-American establishment's fixation on Ukraine as the underbelly of the World Island and how it is not in the interest now of either the West or the Russians to de-escalate. The logic of the expansionist system on both sides is that they're more interested in a Third World War or an eternal penumbra of Doomsday as opposed to the return of a Westphalian order. There is not a better world solution coming from Russia or China where there also exists world domination-minded elements. Very few national leaders remain who are willing and able to oppose globalism, there is an inevitable trend toward world government. He's optimistic about being able to survive the Algorithm Ghetto via parallel structures and also comments on prophecy, information operations, and antisemitic trolls.





About Alex Thomson

After learning what today’s British Establishment was all about at Rugby School and Cambridge, Alex Thomson served in a Christian mission in the former Soviet Union and went on to spend the rest of his twenties as a GCHQ officer.





He moved to the Netherlands aged thirty in 2009 and has spent the last decade more quietly as a translator and interpreter and a researcher of networked evil.





Since 2014, Alex has presented his emerging findings via the Eastern Approaches brand on UK Column News, where his specialisms are Europe, geopolitics, religious affairs and constitutional matters.





He maintains the Eastern Approaches channel, mostly of careful readings of key documents indicating the scope of corruption of British and Western public life.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)