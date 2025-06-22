🧠 1. "Don't Take Sides" – See the Script Mike urges listeners not to pick sides in global conflicts like Israel vs Iran. He frames wars as staged plays or scripts, orchestrated by unelected elites. Common people are the unwitting victims of these power plays—“none of these people signed up for this junk.” 💣 2. US Bombs Iran — "We Want Peace Now" Highlights the irony and hypocrisy of bombing Iran and immediately calling for peace. Questions the validity of Iran’s nuclear program: “What if there never was uranium enrichment?” “What if it was all a front to justify strikes?” This mirrors Iraq 2003, where WMDs were used as a false pretext for war. 🛑 3. Sovereignty Violated Mike sees the U.S. as violating international law by invading Iranian airspace and bombing sites without provocation. Iran claims the nuclear sites were peaceful and already evacuated, undermining U.S. justifications. 🔁 4. Historical Repeat: Saddam → Now Iran Draws direct parallels between: Iraq War lies (WMDs) and Current Iran narrative (nuclear weapons). Cites Colin Powell’s phony evidence before the Iraq war as a manipulation template being reused. 🏛️ 5. "Biblical Procedure" – Prophetic Script? Suggests that global events may be unfolding along a biblical timeline. “Are they following biblical procedure?” Implies that world leaders are orchestrating events to fulfill religious prophecy, especially around the Middle East. 🛡️ 6. America is Overstretched & Playing with Fire Cites his own past videos (2012–2014): “Can America win its next war?” U.S. military is spread too thin, making war with Iran militarily and strategically dangerous. Warns that Iran—like Persia—was Rome's biggest threat, and this may repeat history. 🗣️ 7. Trump’s Role & Operation Midnight Hammer Trump authorizes the “precision” strikes, later frames it as a call for peace. Operation Midnight Hammer becomes a symbol of American overreach. Questions the timing, messaging, and legitimacy of the attack. 🇮🇱 8. Israel’s Internal Crisis – Ignored by Media Reminds viewers that Israeli citizens were protesting Netanyahu for 39 straight weeks before the strike. Chant: “Not My Prime Minister” Questions whether the Israeli people even wanted this war, suggesting they too are being played. 🎭 9. Hamas, Iran, and the Global Game Suggests Hamas may have been manipulated, part of a larger strategic game. Frames the entire Middle East escalation as a setup, not spontaneous or people-driven. The real goal may be destabilization and fulfilling long-term power agendas. 🎯 10. The Real Problem: The Elite Playbook Repeated theme: This is not democracy, it's theatrical warfare. Argues that U.S. and Israeli regimes act in tandem, yet we pretend they’re separate entities. Blame is misdirected to individuals (e.g., Trump, Netanyahu) when the whole system is corrupt. 🧩 11. The Crown, the Civil War, & Historical Manipulation Claims the U.S. Civil War was sold as a battle to free slaves, but was really about: The South’s refusal to pay taxes to the British Crown. The Crown funding the North, importing Irish to fight the war. Reframes American history as part of a centuries-long manipulation of the masses. 📺 12. The Media as a Sales Department for War The media’s role: to sell the war to the people. Just like they sold: Iraq War, Ukraine War, The Civil War, They are now selling the Iranian nuclear threat. 🧠 Final Takeaway Mike Martins is sounding the alarm: "You are being played. Again." The Iran attack is not about nuclear threats, but part of a scripted geopolitical agenda. Citizens across the globe—Israeli, Iranian, American—are victims of elite manipulation. Historical cycles are repeating, and biblical prophecy may be the secret playbook. War is never what they say it is—and the real enemies aren't across the border, they're in the boardroom.