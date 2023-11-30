BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Whistleblower Uncovers Spikes in Military Medical Records
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 11/30/2023

An active-duty Navy Medical Service Corps officer has revealed alarming trends in medical records of our nation’s servicemen since rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines. Will his viral video delineating some of the statistics mean trouble from military superiors? How will the news affect renewed armed forces recruitment efforts?

Also, foreign policy architect Henry Kissinger dies at 100. A House Committee report reveals that the Biden administration is spending hundreds of billions per year to care for illegal immigrants. Thanks to AI, seeing is no longer believing. And a court in the Canadian province of Ontario rules in favor of a teacher silenced over transgender book concerns. Plus, John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski joins us to discuss rank-choice voting.

Get your copy of the Collector’s Edition, Self Reliance: Foundation of Freedom https://thenewamerican.com/product/self-reliance-foundation-of-freedom-paperback-bookazine/

Keywords
militarywhistle blowermedical records
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy