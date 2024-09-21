Kadyrov said he sent 2 more Cybertrucks to the SVO zone. They were repainted green & machine gun installed in the body

Ramzan Kadyrov reported that Elon Musk remotely shut off the Cybertruck he gifted to the Head of Chechnya, who installed a machine gun on it and sent it to the front. The disabled truck had to be towed out of the SMO zone.

Tesla Cyber Trucks have just been spotted on the front lines in service with Chechen units of the Russian army. Kadyrov said that he sent two more Cybertrucks to the SVO zone. The cars were repainted green and a machine gun was installed in the body.