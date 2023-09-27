© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The massive offensive launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Rabotino-Verbovoye was chaotic. The Russian Armed Forces while carrying out defensive actions, knocked out Ukrainian troops from several positions, destroyed armored vehicles, and even captured their fighters. Ukrainian multiple attacks in Zaporozhye direction collapsed and have not yet found the key to Russian defense.
