Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Darkproof (Donatello 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E12
Donatello music video.
No documenting on the greater world problems here. I do discuss the current nightmare of a healthcare predicament exists.
Quick showcase of a Faraday bin and some emergency grid down equipment. If I can add a wood gassifier I COULD access infinite fuels.
Then the equipment I set up to cultivate mushrooms.
Soundtrack
1 Panic! At The Disco - Crazy = Genius
2 PSY - GANGNAM STYLE(강남스타일) M/V