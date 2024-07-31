VAXX poisoned NBA champ believes in science & atrial fibrilation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@cookwithclaudia "Grateful for the gift of health, an Apple Watch, and the very best healthcare system! Sean wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, but for the last couple of weeks, his @apple watch had been warning him he was in Atrial Fibrillation (also known A-Fib, it’s when the heart beats irregularly and chaotically and untreated, can lead to a stroke). Enter the amazing cardiology team @methodisthealthcaresa who performed several diagnostic tests and imaging and then shocked his heart back into rhythm in a procedure known as cardioversion. One of us was very nervous but knew we were in the best of hands. The other one just wanted some chicken! 🍗😆 Thank you to our Methodist family, and especially the Trianas, the best father-daughter cardiologists in the business. ❤️❤️ "
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
