Members of the organization “Jamoat Ansorullokh” detained in Belarus

Two members of the above-mentioned organization, part of the terrorist association "Islamic State" , were detained by operatives of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime in Belarus. Both terrorists arrived in Belarus with the aim of further transit to Germany in order to avoid detention.

With close cooperation with the Organized Crime Control Department of Tajikistan, the information was implemented in the shortest possible time. The operators learned that both participants were hiding somewhere on the territory of Belarus. Having established their location, everyone was detained. People who planned to assist them in crossing the border were detained along with them.

In cooperation with the Organized Crime Control Department of Tajikistan, both terrorists will be brought to their homeland, where they will answer before the court.