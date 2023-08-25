MAUI, HAWAII 183 BODIES WASH ASHORE ON NEIGHBORING ISLAND, MEDIA ACCESS STRICTLY REGULATED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Relevant side note: 98% of this neighboring island is owned by one man.
I think the count (bodies that washed ashore) is much higher now. Nobody seems to know for certain because of the media blackout (denied access for real, non controlled media)
Just so you know I search news stories and sift through hundreds of videos before I find material suitable for posting or expounding upon. I believe that I have seen all of the stories that you are suggesting, to my recollection, but was not confident in the credibility of these, in some cases, to report on them here. Those DEW beam videos are floating everywhere, for instance, and I can’t get over the fact that they all look like bad CGI, in my opinion. Though now I think I should report on that as well now anyway, and I’m not saying don’t share links with me! I love it when we work together. Please continue to share if you’d like.
Also, please note, I’m having to work longer now and at varied hours so it’s hard to keep up with my work here as much as I’d like. I’m still hammering away at it every chance I get throughout the day or night, however, and I’ll continue to keep you up to speed with all of my findings
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/