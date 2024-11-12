The Average Smart Guy Now Knows ... Why Don't You?

..... and why doesn't Mike Adams know yet? Well, if you listen to Mike, he tells you why he doesn't know yet... he says as much in a "projection", onto others, but he's actually talking about himself.... he's "under a spell" .... how else do you explain a self proclaimed, science oriented man, outright shunning massive amounts of empirical scientific evidence, that 100% proves that his perception of space, the planets, the sun, the universe, and the shape of the earth, are all dead wrong? All of it. Proven 100% incorrect. 180 degrees wrong. As in, he couldn't be any wronger... he's about as wrong as a person can get.... el'wrong'o, as the Mexican's would say, just to be overly clear.

You'd think Mike would at least want to take a look at the hard scientific evidence. Of course he'll need to refresh his memory on what real science is, he seems confused in thinking mathematical models represent true reality, so he'll need to re-learn. Namely, that The Scientific Method involves 3 components, observable, testable, repeatable... without which, you do not have, science... you only have pseudoscience... and pseudoscience doesn't count.... because it's not real science. You'd think a layman wouldn't have to explain this to a food scientist... what the hell is going on here!? Ah yes, he's under a spell, I forgot. Let's pray for the man. He needs to ask God to take this spell off of him, pronto. For to deny God's creation like this, is to spit in the face of the Creator....to be presented the evidence as such, but then refuse to even take a look, is absolutely, a shameful, hock tuah.

Don't get mad Mike, just prove me wrong... remember, I'm open to evidence and facts, my mind isn't closed, so that would be an easy thing to do... I'm not married to flat earth...so please, furnish me, I will eat it up and hang my head in shame and sorrow with just one single piece of real evidence that you can show, noting I've got over a thousand hard proofs for flat earth, but never mind that pesky little detail, you just concentrate on getting a single proof... and you win. The end. We'll even throw 3 Bitcoins your way for doing the world the favor.

Now, if you fail to obtain this single solitary piece of evidence that shows the earth is a spinning ball, well then, you lose. Period. Unless you realize that means you've been wrong, and you renounce your misguided errors in judgement.... then you're not wrong, you're saved, from the biggest lie ever..... and God will be very pleased. That is true, like I'm not going to state the obvious?... please. Frankly, that's why I'm here. I'm on a mission from God. If you read this Mike, then that must be true. For who else but He, could carry you to my lowly doorstep, if you were not meant to hear what I say? God works in mysterious ways, and this is just a little reminder of just that. So yes. Chop chop already... you're not getting any younger, man.

"There is no meaningful learning, without agitation".

I am the needle. I agitate. I poke. I prick. But alas, I am not a prick, I just play the part, as needed. Please forgive me, Lord.



