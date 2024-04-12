© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: House Votes To Reauthorize FISA—Then Shock Motion From Some Republicans Stops It. The House voted to pass HR 7888, which would reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Reps. Laurel Lee (R-FL) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced and called for a recorded vote on a motion to reconsider the bill, stalling its passage and requiring the House to take another vote on the bill next week.