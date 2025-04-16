All American companies are making stuff in China because...

Adding:

Hongkong Post won’t accept US-bound parcels amid Trump tariff war

Postal service suspends land and sea delivery with immediate effect, while airmail packages will be turned away from April 27

On April, 8 the White House issued an Amendment to reciprocal tariffs and updated duties as applied to low-value imports from the People’s Republic of China (https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/amendment-to-recipricol-tariffs-and-updated-duties-as-applied-to-low-value-imports-from-the-peoples-republic-of-china/)

Sec. 3. De Minimis Tariff Increase. To ensure that the imposition of tariffs pursuant to section 2 of this order is not circumvented and that the purpose of Executive Order 14257 and this action is not undermined, I also deem it necessary and appropriate to:

(a) increase the ad valorem rate of duty set forth in section 2(c)(i) of Executive Order 14256 from 30 percent to 90 percent;

(b) increase the per postal item containing goods duty in section 2(c)(ii) of Executive Order 14256 that is in effect on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on May 2, 2025, and before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on June 1, 2025, from 25 dollars to 75 dollars; and

(c) increase the per postal item containing goods duty in section 2(c)(ii) of Executive Order 14256 that is in effect on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on June 1, 2025, from 50 dollars to 150 dollars.

The full statement from Hongkong Post (https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202504/16/P2025041500835.htm)

The Government of the United States (US) announced earlier that it would eliminate the duty-free de minimis treatment for postal items despatched from Hong Kong to the US and increase the tariffs for postal items containing goods to the US starting from May 2. The US is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively. Hongkong Post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the US and will suspend the acceptance of postal items containing goods destined to the US.

Regarding the surface mail, due to the longer shipping time, Hongkong Post will suspend the acceptance of surface postal items containing goods destined to the US with immediate effect (April 16). Where senders have posted surface postal items containing goods that have not yet been shipped to the US, Hongkong Post will contact the senders to arrange for return of items and postage refund starting from April 22.

Regarding the air mail, Hongkong Post will suspend the acceptance of air postal items containing goods destined to the US starting from April 27.

For sending items to the US, the public in Hong Kong should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US's unreasonable and bullying acts. Other postal items containing documents only without goods will not be affected.