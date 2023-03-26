LIFE CHANGING -THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes

"If instead of suppressing symptoms, our goal is healing, what would be different!!?" ~ Kimberley Gamble



"In fact, music seems to be the master key, to understanding the Unified Field! Tuning ourselves, to resonate with how the universe works, gives us a way to come into harmony with one another, and with our planetary home." ~Foster Gamble



THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes explores breakthrough innovations from around the world, unpacks the principles they have in common and offers insights, tools and strategies for reclaiming our lives and our future.



THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes brings viewers behind the scenes with the people and inventions that have the power to transform life for everyone. Unpacking the strategies, the science, and the principles that underlie the most potent solutions in energy, health, consciousness, and non-coercive self-organizing, THRIVE II brings compelling evidence that illustrates a new paradigm of science that Einstein was seeking, unveiling for the layperson an emerging coherent theory of the “Unified Field” and all that it implies.



Inspiring trans-political, grass roots, decentralized solutions, THRIVE II offers practical tools for reclaiming authority over our lives. From new sources of energy to breakthrough health cures, THRIVE II provides the insights and resources needed for viewers to take next steps in accessing and supporting the solutions that can truly create a world that works for everyone.