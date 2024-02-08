Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 6-7 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 06 - 07, 2024





▪️ Russian troops again struck enemy targets in different parts of the so-called. Ukraine. In Kharkov, the target was the Malyshev plant , where repairs of damaged armored vehicles are carried out.





▪️A series of explosions also occurred in Pavlograd and Novomoskovsk , which had already become targets of attacks in January. Several hits were recorded on industrial and other city structures.





▪️Russian kamikaze drones attacked a military facility in Uman . The target of the raid was a personnel training center.





▪️In response, Ukrainian formations launched missile attacks from MLRS on the central regions of Belgorod . Most of the targets were intercepted, but several missiles hit a residential area, injuring two people.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian units during the assault were able to gain a foothold in the northeastern outskirts of Avdeevka . Having taken control of the Ivushka gardening partnership, the infantry reached the outskirts of Independence Street.





▪️The further goal of the Russian Armed Forces is to capture the railway bridge in the city center. At the moment there are battles on the adjacent Kotsyubinsky Lane, where the enemy was able to hold part of their positions.





▪️Strong battles continue for Novomikhailovka in the Ugledar direction, which the enemy turned into a fortified area. Russian units, after artillery bombardment with the support of equipment, secured a foothold on the eastern outskirts of the village on Mira Street.

#video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar