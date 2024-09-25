The Pyramid of Power: Chapter 15 - The Pedo-Class

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Conscious Resistance Network presents: The Pyramid of Power
In the 15th episode of this 17 part series, Derrick Broze will focus on the widespread phenomenon of child abuse. We will show how this problem pervades all sectors of society, religions, races, and professions. Specifically, we will highlight the case of The Finders cult, and the ongoing Utah County Sheriff's office investigation into "ritualized child sexual abuse".
Source: https://thepyramidofpower.net/