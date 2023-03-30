Russian paratroopers conduct raids and get up close to the Ukrainian positions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Ukraine Updates
March 29, 2023
The teams of the Airborne Soldiers' versatile units progressed to the allocated region with Rakushka BTR-MDM land and/or water capable defensively covered faculty transporters.
The infantry soldiers lead assaults and get up near the adversary positions. Upon appearance to the relegated region, the Winged Infantry units distinguished the AFU perception post utilizing a UAV
