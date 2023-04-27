© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hire Wisely Or Fail.
Proverbs 26:10 (NIV).
10) Like an archer who wounds at random
is one who hires a fool or any passer-by.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A business person must insure that the hiring process is more than just adequate.
