While Brian Thompson was CEO of United Health Care, he began using Al to automate the denial of services with 90% error rate

Brian Thompson was CEO of United Health Care, the company began using Al to automate the denial of services.

The Al was found to have a 90% error rate, but the company continued to use it, resulting in millions of people being denied medically-necessary and lifesaving care.

◾️It is the perfectly organized mass murder of millions of Americans, every insurance policy, every procedure and every dollar is accounted for, prioritizing efficiency and profits.

The video of Brian Thompson murder:

https://www.brighteon.com/370cbcc8-51bb-4372-b869-2c5ae693a1cc

Adding more about this from today:

Police in the U.S. have encountered a "surge of sympathy" for the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Americans are reportedly praising him almost as a "folk hero" who struck against the country's commercial healthcare system, the publication notes. On social media, there are suggestions to send "fake tips" to the police or to dress like the killer to confuse law enforcement. However, authorities have warned that such actions could hinder the investigation and result in legal consequences for those involved.





➡️It was reported today that 26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been identified as a person of interest and is being questioned in connection to the murder of Brian Thompson.

In a press conference, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that Mangione was recognized by a McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania and was found with a firearm and a suppressor consistent with the weapon used in the murder. He also had a fake ID used to check into a New York City hostel, along with "a handwritten document that speaks to both his motivation and his mindset."





