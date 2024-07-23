BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A concerning pattern in ALL Socialist childhoods
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 9 months ago

There is a concerning pattern in all Socialist childhoods, as evidenced in the childhoods of Lenin, Trotsky, Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Stalin, Mussolini, Hitler, Mao Zedong and Pol Pot. A belief in altruism and poor parental relationships led to a self-hatred and a fear of independence which manifested as a hatred of the reality (what they called the "capitalist system"). 

NOTE: I said in the video that Lenin was a Lutheran and I should explain this. His mother was Lutheran, but he was baptised in the Russian Orthodox Church. So Lutheranism was an influence, since he loved his "saint"-like mother. 

Timestamps: 
00:00:21 Vladimir Lenin and concept outline 
00:07:53 Leon Trotsky 
00:16:40 Karl Marx 
00:32:22 Friedrich Engels 
00:36:47 Joseph Stalin 
00:42:00 Benito Mussolini 
00:45:53 Adolf Hitler 
00:56:48 Mao Zedong 
01:00:59 Pol Pot 
01:03:57 Final Analysis 

This video is discussing events or concepts that are academic, educational and historical in nature. This video is for informational purposes and was created so we may better understand the past and learn from the mistakes others have made.

Keywords
politicscommunismsocialismtyrantchildhood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy