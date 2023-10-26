This is how "Narrative Control" ACTUALLY happens. Ground level shadowbanning

CHECK OUT MY FEATURED VIDEO ... ITLL BE UP UNTIL BRIGHTEON STOPS DOING IT

I just caught this platform, again, in real time, changing views on my videos on takeoff. My featured video on my channel is the screen recording of them, in real time, changing views on my videos on take off. It's a way to meter the subject by making me think no one is interested and makes you think the same. They just did it to my last 3 videos. It's a way to control the narrative and the info stream thru perception of importance. for the first couple hours, they keep taking the video back to "1 view"...Its used in combination with other tactics to destroy the effect of the video. Same as putting the video in categories no one watches, publishing it in old time slots, etc. The combination shuts people's content down and stops interruptions to ongoing paid narratives. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

