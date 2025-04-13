© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Trump wants to EXPEL the 2.2 million people in Gaza in order TO CREATE A PLAYGROUND for his billionaire friends’ – Sen. Bernie Sanders
💬 “Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorism, but it does not have a right to go to war against the ENTIRE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE,” Senator Bernie Sanders emphasized.