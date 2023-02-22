Gardening, Transhumanism, Cancer, Covid, Socialism [LINKS]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why You Should Put Plastic Forks In Your Vegetable Garden
■ https://www.askaprepper.com/why-you-should-put-plastic-forks-in-your-vegetable-garden/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=AAP
-----------------
THE DEEP STATE IS COLLAPSING
■ https://rumble.com/v2a66dc-the-deep-state-is-collapsing.html
-----------------
The View Host Claims Republicans are Behind Transhumanism’s Classified Documents Scandal
■ https://trustedtimes.net/the-view-host-claims-republicans-are-behind-Transhumanisms-classified-documents-scandal/?utm_source=Rengaged&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=oy10rwi3tczs5&em_id=2885338365d654c82882b6b1c775637e
-----------------
Globalists following planetary script to REPLACE HUMANS with AI systems … you are now obsolete
■ https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-19-globalists-following-planetary-script-to-replace-humans-with-ai-systems.html
-----------------
Sweet Wormwood Alternative Cancer Treatment: Your Complete Guide
■ https://www.endalldisease.com/sweet-wormwood-cancer-treatment/
-----------------
Federal health authorities scorn ivermectin for COVID, despite findings of benefits, safety
■ https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/tuefederal-health-authorities-scorn-ivermectin-despite-abundant#article
-----------------
'80% of serious COVID cases are fully vaccinated' says Ichilov hospital director
■ https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/321674
-----------------
Learn about the revival of socialism in this FREE online course
■ https://resources.hoover.org/hp-revival_socialism-signup/?utm_campaign=hp_revival_socialism&utm_source=prospecting&utm_medium=email&utm_content=AE_IRI2936&olc=41846
-----------------
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit
-----------------
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ http://truthparadigm.news
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
-----------------
💎TREASURE💎
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://www.devolution.link
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
-----------------
#Gardening #JulieGreen #JGM #DeepState #Republican #Scandal #TheView #Globalists #AI #Transhumanism #DigitalID #JohnKerry #WEF #Cancer #Ivermectin #Covid #Vaccinated #Socialism #NWO #Cabal #Satanism #Hope #God #Christianity #Religion #Boebert #FiteenMinuteCities #GasPrices #Covfefe