Gardening, Transhumanism, Cancer, Covid, Socialism [LINKS]

Why You Should Put Plastic Forks In Your Vegetable Garden

■ https://www.askaprepper.com/why-you-should-put-plastic-forks-in-your-vegetable-garden/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=AAP





-----------------

THE DEEP STATE IS COLLAPSING

■ https://rumble.com/v2a66dc-the-deep-state-is-collapsing.html





-----------------

The View Host Claims Republicans are Behind Transhumanism’s Classified Documents Scandal

■ https://trustedtimes.net/the-view-host-claims-republicans-are-behind-Transhumanisms-classified-documents-scandal/?utm_source=Rengaged&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=oy10rwi3tczs5&em_id=2885338365d654c82882b6b1c775637e





-----------------

Globalists following planetary script to REPLACE HUMANS with AI systems … you are now obsolete

■ https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-19-globalists-following-planetary-script-to-replace-humans-with-ai-systems.html





-----------------

Sweet Wormwood Alternative Cancer Treatment: Your Complete Guide

■ https://www.endalldisease.com/sweet-wormwood-cancer-treatment/





-----------------

Federal health authorities scorn ivermectin for COVID, despite findings of benefits, safety

■ https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/tuefederal-health-authorities-scorn-ivermectin-despite-abundant#article





-----------------

'80% of serious COVID cases are fully vaccinated' says Ichilov hospital director

■ https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/321674





-----------------

Learn about the revival of socialism in this FREE online course

■ https://resources.hoover.org/hp-revival_socialism-signup/?utm_campaign=hp_revival_socialism&utm_source=prospecting&utm_medium=email&utm_content=AE_IRI2936&olc=41846





-----------------

Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit

-----------------





🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





-----------------

💎TREASURE💎

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://www.devolution.link

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net

-----------------





#Gardening #JulieGreen #JGM #DeepState #Republican #Scandal #TheView #Globalists #AI #Transhumanism #DigitalID #JohnKerry #WEF #Cancer #Ivermectin #Covid #Vaccinated #Socialism #NWO #Cabal #Satanism #Hope #God #Christianity #Religion #Boebert #FiteenMinuteCities #GasPrices #Covfefe



