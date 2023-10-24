From Iran, Putin's Aide Warns USA For Sending Warships, Missiles To Middle East

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid a volley of threats between the United States of America and Iran over the Israel-Hamas war, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited Tehran. Lavrov accused the US of escalating the risk of conflict in the Middle East by increasing its military deployment in the region. Meanwhile, the Joe Biden administration claimed that its troops in Iraq and Syria had come under attack from groups supported by Iran.