Roger Waters - OVER MY DEAD BODY - about Sarah Wilkinson's Arrest

Roger Waters, (former Pink Floyd founding member), Aug 29, 2024





OVER MY DEAD BODY

British human rights activist and social media influencer @swilkinsonbc2021 was arrested by UK police on 29 August, reportedly over “content she posted online.”

“The police came to her house just before 7.30am. [Twelve] of them in total, some of them in plain clothes from the counter-terrorism police. They said she was under arrest for ‘content that she has posted online.’ Her house is being raided, and they have seized all her electronic devices," Jack Wilkinson is quoted as saying by the social media account Suppressed News.

Here's an article about her arrest:

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/content-posted-online-british-police-arrest-rights-activist-sarah-wilkinson/

Roger Waters Tweet on X:

https://x.com/rogerwaters/status/1829236284750954894?ref_src=














