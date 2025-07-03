Here you have the elaborated answer of ChatGPT to the simple question:

- Who and what truly is the Singularity?

Ref: ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025, containing the admission that the NR comes from Jesus, Who is The Truth, Logos, God, the Axiom Point of all reality.

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)

Main resource: The New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/