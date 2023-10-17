Story of Palestine SONG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Leviticus God said through Moses, "don't defile yourselves with the deeds of the Canaanites or the land will vomit you out as it did them." He said those included baby murder (abortion), and sodomy (butt sex, man on man, buggery). Israel funds and celebrates these. They broke the agreement. These things are and were ILLEGAL in Palestine.