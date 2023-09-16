Quo Vadis





Sep 15, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 14, 2023.





Here is the Message of Our Lady:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what is coming to you.





Many men and women fervent in the faith will retreat out of fear.





Courage!





You who are of the Lord should fear nothing, for the Lord will never abandon you.





Those who live apart from prayer shall weep and mourn.





Days will come when faith will be present in few hearts and many will walk like blind men guiding other blind men.





Pray.





Seek Jesus through His Word and the Eucharist.





Your victory is in the Lord!





Do not move ye away from Him.





Whatever happens, do not forget ye: The truth of My Jesus is in the Gospel and in the teachings of His Church.





Tell ye everyone that the truth is kept intact only in the Catholic Church, founded by My Son Jesus to bring the Gospel of Salvation to all peoples. Onward!





In God there is no half-truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on June 13, 2023. That message follows here:





Dear children, forward with joy!





What My Jesus has prepared for the just, human eyes have never seen.





Humanity will live the anguish of a condemned one, because men have turned away from the Creator, but those who remain faithful until the end will experience great joy.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





It is in this life, and not in another, that ye must bear witness that ye belong to Jesus.





Do not forget: Everything in this life passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Courage! I will pray to My Jesus for you. Whatever happens, remain ye faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RDQogFh9Lc