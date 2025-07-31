You See A Pattern Here?

President Trump is solving America’s problems one after the other and making $ for us along the way.

If you listened to him, you knew this would happen.

But if you listened to the media, you would be convinced it wouldn’t.

If he can’t end a problem, he monetizes it.

For DJT, the carrot and the stick are the same thing.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (30 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6376355968112