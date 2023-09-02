Clown World #52: COVID-19's Racial Component The Robert F. Kennedy Jr False Flag Champion Of Viruses

Apparently, viruses do exist and Vaccines are necessary but only in the addle minds of politicians. Rober F. Kenned The "Village Idiot" of vaccines says Israelis are less susceptible to covid-19. This is funny since the country with the worst response to the plan-demic was Israel with the most vaccinated citizens and the most cases since the vaccine is toxic...

Christ taught us to turn the other cheek. The Old Testament is a book teaching us to hate the vengeance the breaking of God's laws requires. The warrior today is under an old testament curse and must renounce vengeance in order to go the heaven. Soldiers are vessels of wrath in God's world today.

Biblical Health #53: Soldiers & Warriors Don't Go To Heaven Unless They Repent Of Vengeance…

https://rumble.com/v32qfpu-biblical-health-53-soldiers-and-warriors-dont-go-to-heaven-unless-they-repe.html







Are The Death Penalty Laws Of The Old Testament Still To Be Enforced Today, Yes They Are...

https://rumble.com/v2nyn8q-are-the-death-penalty-laws-of-the-old-testament-still-to-be-enforced-today-.html-+





The doctors to debate are Drs. Andrew Kaufman,

Tom Cowen, Or Sam & Mark Bailey...See on BitChute, Brighteon, Odysee & Rumble...

Clown World #17: Biggest “Fake News” In The World Today Is That Viruses & Contagion Cause Illness...

https://rumble.com/v2l2vt8-clown-world-17-biggest-fake-news-in-the-world-today-is-that-viruses-and-con.html

The doctors to debate are Drs. Andrew Kaufman,

Tom Cowen, Or Sam & Mark Bailey...See on BitChute, Brighteon, Odysee & Rumble...





Clown World #48: Big Pharma (Ismael’s) Oil Derivatives Poison ManKind & Infect U.S. Foreign Policy.

https://rumble.com/v30w7cy-clown-world-48-big-pharma-controls-the-world-wars-internally-and-globally-v.html