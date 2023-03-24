And We Know 3.24.2023 LT Interview w Angela & Liz Crokin Skippidydoodah bringing awareness to human trafficking

LT of And We Know





March 24, 2023





Folks, we have a wonderful interview in store for you today with Angela who is best realtor ever and SkippidyDeeDooDah Creator and also Liz Crokin, the award-winning journalist, author and producer who is known for her tireless efforts exposing sex trafficking. We will be talking about the SkippidyDeeDooDah Event and how you can help reach the broken heart of a trafficked survivor and more.





SkippidyDooDah Site:

https://skippydeedoodah.com/





Liz Crokin: https://lizcrokin.net/

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@lizcrokin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LizCrokin





America’s Future https://www.americasfuture.net/project-defend-and-protect-our-children/





Out of Shadows: https://www.outofshadows.org/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2el9qc-3.24.23-lt-interview-w-angela-and-liz-crokin-skippidydoodah-bringing-awaren.html



