Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 7, 2023 - Trump & RFK Jr Will NOT Discuss Israel - The Coming Nano New World Order

In 2018, Dr. Charles Morgan, former CIA director and consultant for the US military on neurological sciences, spoke to cadets at West Point about the state of technology today. He described experiments from 2013 where humans were implanted with neural implants that allowed them to control prosthetic arms with their thoughts. Using an EEG cap, one person can control another person's hands. Information is transmitted from one mind to another in experiments. There are also experiments in which memories are erased.

A doctor admits they have the technology to target an individual person and are working on erasing the memories of anyone they choose. Five years ago, their biggest challenge was connecting to the hippocampus without physical wires. It is most likely this factor that motivated the deployment of the experimental COVID shots.

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean

Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.



