BREAKING: JIM JORDAN IS STILL PLANNING TO RUN FOR SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

BREAKING: Jim Jordan Expects Another Speaker Vote, Seeks Meeting with 20 RINOs: “I’m Still Running for Speaker”





As the Republican Party grapples with internal divisions over who should take the helm as Speaker of the House, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has sent a clear message: he is not backing down.





This comes amidst growing political tensions and the call to expand the powers of Speaker Pro-Tempore Patrick McHenry in a bid to “get on with the business of the American people.”





The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Thursday that Rep. Jim Jordan withdrew from the Speaker’s race today after 22 RINOs derailed his vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives.





Jordan was clearly the grassroots favorite, but the GOP successfully blocked his attempt to lead the Republican Party.





During a press conference, Jim Jordan said he will still be running for House Speaker.





“I’m still running for speaker and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race, but I want to go talk to a few of my colleagues..”