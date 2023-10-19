BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: JIM JORDAN IS STILL PLANNING TO RUN FOR SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
77 views • 10/19/2023

BREAKING: Jim Jordan Expects Another Speaker Vote, Seeks Meeting with 20 RINOs: “I’m Still Running for Speaker”


As the Republican Party grapples with internal divisions over who should take the helm as Speaker of the House, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has sent a clear message: he is not backing down.


This comes amidst growing political tensions and the call to expand the powers of Speaker Pro-Tempore Patrick McHenry in a bid to “get on with the business of the American people.”


The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Thursday that Rep. Jim Jordan withdrew from the Speaker’s race today after 22 RINOs derailed his vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives.


Jordan was clearly the grassroots favorite, but the GOP successfully blocked his attempt to lead the Republican Party.


During a press conference, Jim Jordan said he will still be running for House Speaker.


“I’m still running for speaker and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race, but I want to go talk to a few of my colleagues..”

Keywords
congressrinoshouse speaker votejim jordan biddeep state actors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy