265 INGREDIENTS IN TWO CHIK FIL-A ITEMS⁉️ WHATWHATWHAT⁉️

healthbot - Chick-fil-A, Just 2 Food Items, Contain Over 265 Ingredients 🤯
“No two foods should contain that many ingredients”
Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1949565265395523618
https://foodbabe.com/here-are-the-55-ingredients-in-a-chick-fil-a-sandwich-should-you-eat-them/
THIS IS NOT FOOD ❎ THIS IS A BIOWEAPON THAT YOU PURCHASE AND CONSUME