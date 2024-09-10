Paul Joseph Watson: Stunning, ACLJ: Sabotage?, Matt Walsh: Eating Pets, Redacted News: 9/11 | EP1317 - Highlights Begin 09/10/2024 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v5eeght-ep1317.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Paul Joseph Watson 09/10 - This is Stunning

https://youtu.be/xyngP731UwA?t=0





***

ACLJ - Sekulow 09/10 - Sabotage? Kamala Releases Key Document 1 Day Before Debate

https://rumble.com/embed/v5bzu7h/?pub=2trvx





***

Matt Walsh 09/10 - Third World Immigrants Are Ruining Our Towns And Eating Our Pets, Literally

https://rumble.com/embed/v5bzhud/?pub=2trvx





***

Redacted News 09/10 - PROOF! "These planes were NOT hijacked on 9/11, we have the evidence"

https://rumble.com/embed/v5bz9hh/?pub=2trvx





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



