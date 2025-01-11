❗️Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week January 4 - 10, 2025

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops struck various neighborhoods in the capital of the Palestinian enclave. At the same time, the number of dead in the region has already exceeded 46 thousand people, about 109 thousand suffered.

▪️At the same time, the Israeli ground operation continued in the northern Gaza town of Jabalia. After two months of fighting, the 900th Kfir infantry brigade was withdrawn.

▪️Nevertheless, the Palestinians did not lose the ability to strike inside Israel. During launches at Sderot, one of the rockets landed on the roof of a house, a second landed in an open area, and a third was intercepted.

▪️In the center of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continued to strike Nuseirat and other towns. In response, Palestinian militias shelled Israeli positions at Netzarim Junction and Juhor ad-Dik on a daily basis.

▪️In the south, Israeli forces carried out engineering works in the Philadelphi Corridor. Amid this, the bodies of several Arab citizens of Israel kidnapped by Hamas militants were discovered in Rafah.

▪️Police raids by Israeli security forces continued in the West Bank. Thus, more than 12,200 Palestinians have been detained since October 7, 2023.

▪️One raid took place in Tammun in Tubas province, where the Israelis utilized unmanned aerial vehicles. Hassan Ali Rabaya, a field commander of the military wing of the Fatah party, was eliminated.

▪️Palestinians responded with a terrorist attack, firing on two cars and a bus in the Jewish settlement of Kdumim. Three Israelis were killed and six were injured. The attackers fled in the direction of Tulkarm.

