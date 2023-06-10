BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prepare for Wildfire Risk to Explode to "Above Normal" In Upper Midwest and Northeast US States
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
259 views • 06/10/2023

- Millions of people in major US cities throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are breathing "unhealthy" air as smoke-filled skies persist for the third day. While the smoke from Canadian wildfires might dissipate in the coming days, troubling weather outlooks reveal new fire risks for the Eastern Half of the US.


Hopefully, the apocalyptic Blade Runner 2049-esque scenes from Washington, DC, to New York City will be over by the end of the week.


However, a new forecast from the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlooks reveals beginning in July -- wildfire risks will explode to "above normal" conditions in several Northeast states, as well as the Upper Midwest and East North Central states.


Also, notice how California fire risks are "below normal" for many areas this summer while the Pacific Northwest will see "above normal" risks.


Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/new-forecast-shows-wildfire-risks-explode-northeast-el-nino-looms


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

