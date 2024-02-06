BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FACT 2003 - Cosmic Codes - Part 3 of 3 - Chuck Missler
20 views • 02/06/2024

Chuck Missler, Koinonia House


Aug 29, 2021

Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/a0c51e7e-b793-4513-83ef-966a823af0e1 Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/e5f4beb1-2398-4389-adce-7229a3ebec5c


In 2003 Koinonia House sponsored a conference in Portsmouth, England, called the ‘Fellowship of Active Christian Thinkers’ (FACT) Conference.

The conference's goal was to bring speakers from several backgrounds to challenge people on their beliefs and find out for themselves what's really going on.


Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/a0c51e7e-b793-4513-83ef-966a823af0e1

Keywords
chuck misslerhidden messageskoinonia housecosmic codesproof god wrote the biblefact 2003
