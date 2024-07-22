BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HOW MANY SHOOTERS?
Know Truth Love Christ
232 views • 9 months ago

Tell me how many shooters you think there were, and why you think that, in the comments.


Also, LINKS TO MORE VIDEOS ABOUT THIS IN THE COMMENTS IS WELCOME! Please post links to videos revealing more about the shooters involved in the Trump assassination attempt. LINKS TO YOUR OWN VIDEOS THAT HAVE TO DO WITH THIS IS PEFECTLY FINE. No video links that are about this will ever be removed from these comments.


Keep your conversations here civil. Do not attack each other in this channels comments. If you disagree on something, agree to disagree and move on. Don't be an infant about disagreements! Troll comments will be deleted and people who troll will be banned if continuing trolling here.


SOURCES:


Evidence of Multiple Shooters at Trump Assassination Attempt


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669bb930259706ea0f94d004


Was There A 2nd Shooter? Owen Shroyer And John Cullen Debate


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669a83a214875f4fe15aafc7


Report: There WAS a Second Shooter as Revealed by Audio Analysis of Audio From Trump Assassination Attempt


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669be47b05fd77d0359a90a9


MORE INFO:


Army Special Operations Lt. Col.: Consensus Forming That Two Shooters Tried To Kill President Trump In PA


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669dae7f05fd77d035db4114


Decorated Army Sniper: All Evidence Points Towards Deep State Assassination Plot Against Trump


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669daa7265e09a7c3e606009

