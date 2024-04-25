BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ISraeli PM Rabbi Netanyahu Statement on the Evil Rise of Antisemitism; Makes Nazi Germany Comparison
815o
815o
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 12 months ago

Take notice of ISraeli Prime Minister rabbi Benjamin Bibi Netanyahu’s statement here as everyone such as far left idiotic nazis, islamists, communists, fascists, and leftists are trying to spread hatred amongst God’s chosen people! ISrael is a democracy and we must support ALL democratic nations around the world including another victim of jew hatred and antisemitism the heroic jewish Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. 


It’s obvious that dictator Putler/Putin the nazi from Russia, the Iranian islamist dictator Rouhani the Chinese communist dictator Jinping, the islamist terrorists of Hamas from Palestine, the islamist terrorists of ISIS in Iraq & Syria, the islamist Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, and the islamist Houthi terrorists in Yemen are all funding these massive movement of nazism with the help of nazi Georege Soros! 


WE MUST STOP ANTISEMITISM SO STAND UP, SPEAK UP, BE COUNTED TO STOP ANTISEMITISM NOW!!!!!!1 


SLAVA UKRAINE! SLAVA ISRAEL! SLAVA NETANYAHU! SLAVA ZELENSKY!

Keywords
terrorismamericaantifacommunismisraelisraelisusanaziholocaustnazisunited statesantisemitismnetanyahubenjamin netanyahufascismterroristsdictatorshipnazismfascistisraeliislamismbibiislamistjew hatredantisemites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy