BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Revitalize Your Body: The Power Of Joint Mobility 💪🦴
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 09/05/2023

"Let’s Unlock the power of Healthy Movement with Lara Heimanna Physical Therapist and international yoga teacher.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/43r3hNg

It Starts with Your Joints 🏋️‍♀️

Most of us live with restrictions, causing imbalances in our bodies. But our joints are designed for diverse movements.

🦴 Discover over 200 bones in your body.

🤸‍♂️ Explore the importance of joint mobility.

🧘‍♀️ Learn the secrets of a stable, dynamically active core.

Start with bridge poses, and let's build a healthier you. 💪

Keywords
yogajoint healthhealth and fitness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy