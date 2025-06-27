Alex Jones Full Show 6/26/25 Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL THURSDAY EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW: As Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds, NATO Launches A Massive Escalation In Ukraine-Russia War By Crossing Putin’s Red Line, The Senate Guts Trump’s BBB, Deportations Explode, Autopen Investigation Heats Up! PLUS, Laura Loomer Agrees To Bury The Hatchet With Tucker Carlson & Elon Musk's Father- Errol Musk- Joins Alex Jones To Cover The Waterfront! MUST-WATCH/SHARE! — 6/26/25