💥Russian drone strike on Kharkov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
109 views • 2 months ago

💥Russian drone strike on Kharkov. This morning.

🛸💥🇺🇦 According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian strikes targeted military recruitment offices (TCC buildings) in both Zaporozhye and Kharkov.

Adding:

The Vinnitsa TCC announced that it is "suspending its operations" at its main address "due to the tense situation in the country and to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens." 

New addresses have been provided where issues related to medical support, social services, and other matters will be addressed.

Russia recently has begun attacking recruitment centers across Ukraine. As a result, the Vinnitsa TCC may have decided to separate its mobilization functions from others and operate in different locations. 

Following the Vinnitsa TCC, the Lvov TCCs have "heightened security measures in response to recent attacks on recruitment offices", according to Ukrainian media.

Adding: 

Dmitry Medvedev:

Looks like the wicked OB-GYN (Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen - Pres EU Commission) has finally worn out her welcome. On top of her general unpleasantness, it turns out she may have had sticky fingers during the Pfizer vaccine procurement frenzy. What she received — and in what quantities — remains unclear. But the stench lingers.

Now, the merciless yet useless European Parliament is set to decide her fate this week. The outcome? Uncertain. The toxic granny might survive this round.

But the alarm bell has rung.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
