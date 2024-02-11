© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Maria Zeee Episode 9 Vigilant News Network
WATCH: https://vigilantnews.com/post/media-blackout-10-news-stories-they-chose-not-to-tell-you-episode-9/
- - - - - -
#10 – Tucker Carlson breaks establishment narratives and outlines five key takeaways from his Putin interview. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/tucker-carlsons-5-key-takeaways-from-the-putin-interview/)
#9 – Democrat Senator says the quiet part about the border crisis out loud. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/democrat-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-our-strategy-failed-the-people-we-care-about-the-most-the-undocumented-americans-video/)
#8 – Elon Musk financially backs fired Star Wars actress’ lawsuit against Disney. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/actress-gina-carano-announces-musk-funding-lawsuit-against-disney-after-firing-from-star-wars-over-twitter-posts/)
#7 – Former Pharma insider unveils Big Pharma’s open secret. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/former-pharma-insider-unveils-big-pharmas-open-secret/) (Plus Exclusive Interview)
#6 – Red flag: TSA rolls out new facial recognition technology at airports across America. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/red-flag-tsa-rolls-out-new-facial-recognition-technology-at-airports-across-america/)
#5 – Teacher goes viral for teaching his students how to critically think. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/teacher-goes-viral-for-teaching-his-student-how-to-critically-think/)
#4 – Biden admin releases the most ridiculous jobs report in recent history. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/inside-the-most-ridiculous-jobs-report-in-recent-history/)
#3 – Nine-step plan to gaslight America and blame Trump for the border crisis gets exposed. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/must-watch-the-democrats-nine-step-plan-to-gaslight-america-and-blame-trump-for-the-border-crisis/)
#2 – Joe Biden inadvertently makes the case for invoking the 25th Amendment. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/in-a-disaster-of-a-press-conference-joe-biden-inadvertently-makes-the-case-for-invoking-the-25th-amendment/)
#1 – Dr. Peter McCullough warns of ‘one-world government coming our way.’ (https://vigilantnews.com/post/dr-peter-mccullough-warns-of-one-world-government-coming-our-way/) (Plus Exclusive Interview)