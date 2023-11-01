BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Listen to Chris Miller define irregular warfare.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
48 views • 11/01/2023

Listen to Chris Miller define irregular warfare. "...the center of gravity is the local population and winning their loyalty to the gov't you're supporting or the effort you're supporting."


This sounds like what is happening in Trump's favor right now. This is how you could define the "great awakening."


This is also who Trump named as acting Secretary of Defense after the blatantly stolen election.


What was with all those moves relating to irregular warfare that happened as Trump was leaving office?


Don't forget to watch the quote tweeted video too. The best short summary you'll find.


http://devolution.link

@patel_patriot


Keywords
secretary of defensechris millerdefine irregular warfare
