© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Listen to Chris Miller define irregular warfare. "...the center of gravity is the local population and winning their loyalty to the gov't you're supporting or the effort you're supporting."
This sounds like what is happening in Trump's favor right now. This is how you could define the "great awakening."
This is also who Trump named as acting Secretary of Defense after the blatantly stolen election.
What was with all those moves relating to irregular warfare that happened as Trump was leaving office?
Don't forget to watch the quote tweeted video too. The best short summary you'll find.
http://devolution.link
@patel_patriot