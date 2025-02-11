BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psyop (Super) Bowl 2025 recap: what agendas were they pushing on us this year?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 7 months ago

Super Bowl ads push trans and post-human agenda | Israel working to relocate Palestinians to European countries, Trump sanctions ICC, says he will consider US taking Gaza refugees on case-by-case basis, Palestinians in shock | Ye returns to X, goes on "antisemitic" rant declaring he loves Hitler and is a Nazi, then deactivates account | Elon Musk fires DOGE staffer for racist Tweets then "forgives" him and reinstates him | Trump approval rating 53% | Trump sues CBS for deceptive edits of Harris 60-minutes interview | Trump directs treasury to stop making pennies | Google scraps promise not to use AI for weapons or surveillance | Trump adopts plan for 5G expansion

Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy