March 3, 2025

A coalition of the warring, the UK and France, pitch a far-fetched plan to put boots on the ground in Ukraine, while admitting they can't do it without the US which isn't exactly rushing to get on board. The Hungarian PM warns that Kiev's hands are tied as Vladimir Zelensky's warmongering efforts continue. And while Washington is eager to talk peace - it's waiting for a Ukrainian leader that actually has the people's confidence. Israel reaffirms its vow to defend the Druze minority in Syria, adding that the IDF is ready to face any threats coming from the nation's new government.









